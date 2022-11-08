Julia Fox Shares How Kanye West Relationship Impacted Her Acting Career "Not in a Good Way"

Watch : Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

Flashing lights don't always lead to film roles.

Julia Fox recently reflected on her whirlwind monthlong romance with Kanye West earlier this year, noting while the pair made plenty of headlines, the connection may have put a dimmer on her acting career.

"After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way," Julia told Emily Ratajkowski on the Nov. 7 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast. "I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."

While the Uncut Gems star admitted some people in the industry may perceive her to be a "liability" and "tabloid type of person," she isn't letting the opinions of others stop her from chasing her goals.

"It's fine, I'm so busy," Julia said. "I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care."

The 32-year-old added, "I just have to trust the process."