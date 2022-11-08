Julia Fox Shares How Kanye West Relationship Impacted Her Acting Career "Not in a Good Way"

Flashing lights don't always lead to film roles.
Julia Fox recently reflected on her whirlwind monthlong romance with Kanye West earlier this year, noting while the pair made plenty of headlines, the connection may have put a dimmer on her acting career.
"After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way," Julia told Emily Ratajkowski on the Nov. 7 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast. "I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."
While the Uncut Gems star admitted some people in the industry may perceive her to be a "liability" and "tabloid type of person," she isn't letting the opinions of others stop her from chasing her goals.
"It's fine, I'm so busy," Julia said. "I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care."
The 32-year-old added, "I just have to trust the process."
Julia was first spotted with Kanye in Miami on last New Year's Eve, 10-months after the musician split from wife Kim Kardashian. One week later, the actress created a full-blown Internet frenzy when she confirmed her romantic relationship with the Donda rapper, 45, in a PDA-packed photo shoot and candid essay for Interview magazine, in which she described their "instant connection" and their first date as "every girl's dream come true."
A source close to Kanye told E! News that at the time, the artists hit it off immediately.
"He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of," the source said in January. "He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse."
The duo were nearly inseparable for a month, but by Valentine's Day, the whirlwind relationship had fizzled. Julia previously hinted that fame was a factor in their breakup, explaining all the attention their romance received made everything "much more amplified."
"I've never been operating at the level that Ye is," she said in a Feb 14 interview with The Cut. "I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."
Julia—who shares 22-month-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev—later said she was "proud" of herself for walking away rom the relationship.
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy," she explained during an interview a September with ES magazine. "I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that."
She added, "Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."