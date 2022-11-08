From Vine to His Snapchat Payout: How Howieazy Became a Star Content Creator

Ad
For a brief period in the mid-2010s, Vine was the most exciting service on the internet. Back in early 2013, when it launched, it was a major driver for the short video format with its six-second GIF-like videos. Vine expanded its user base rapidly, with growth rates going as high as 403% over a half-year period in 2013, according to Statista. At its highest, it reportedly had 200 million users—and then it came to a halt, out-competed, out-innovated, and out-managed by Instagram, Snapchat, and what would eventually become TikTok.
By 2016, Vine was no more. Still, the service's legacy continues to live on to this day. It's in the short video format it pioneered, and the specific brand of comedy that's still as appealing as ever. Vine is also present through the careers it helped launch and the people in whom it lit the creative spark. Howieazy—or Howie, as he's known to people in his day-to-day life—is one of them.
"Vine motivated me to start making videos," Howieazy says. "When it was a thing, I was more of a consumer than a creator, and I would watch KingBach and other Viners based around LA. I liked what they did and decided I wanted to make videos, too." Howie's first foray into video creation was quite simple. He didn't even talk in the videos, and he liked to rely on comical exaggeration—something he kept as part of his personal brand to this day.
Even though it wasn't too hard for Howieazy to start creating videos, there were a couple of barriers he had to break initially. A big one was being silent in the videos; it took an effort to muster the courage to become a talking Vine star. Once he did it, however, he found it rewarding. "After I started talking in the videos, everything just clicked into place," Howie explains. "I started making jokes. Soon enough I was doing skits where I'd play all the characters."
Within months, Howieazy would have his first viral video, which found its way into one of the Vine compilations that were popular back then. His presence on the service started growing, and soon enough he had 50,000 followers, and he would have gotten much more if Vine's owners didn't decide to terminate the service. The news came as a shock to Howie, who all of a sudden lost the community he wanted to be a part of for years.
"I used to make Vines throughout college, and some teachers were trying to get me off it," he recalls. "When Vine died, I felt like those teachers were right—I did waste too much time creating videos for that platform. After a couple of days of being sad, I realized that my skills didn't go away with Vine, and I could still create videos." This epiphany, however, didn't come without its challenges; to enable monetization on YouTube, his platform of choice, Howie had to create minute-long videos at least. That was quite a leap from six-second videos, but Howieazy rose to the challenge, and once again found a sweet spot when he started doing anime-themed skits.
As new platforms came up, and old ones started releasing new video formats, Howie saw more opportunities than ever to put his skill set to use and grow his audience. TikTok saw him turn back to his short-form video days, even though he had to adapt to the new environment in other ways. "When I got aboard on TikTok, it was all about trends, learning them, and redoing skits and making them better," Howieazy says. "Once I got some traction, however, I was able to start doing original content."
His next move was to YouTube Shorts, YouTube's offshoot for short-form content—again, something that was right in Howie's wheelhouse. The type of content he was creating, anime skits, allowed him to find his way to a large audience quickly, acquiring 2.6 million subscribers eventually.
Somewhere in that haze of successes and milestones, Howieazy chose to start doing content creation full-time. For most of his content creation career, he saw it as little more than a hobby, something that he loved doing but not something that would be able to bring him financial security. "During the quarantine, TikTok blew up for me, but I still wasn't sure I'd be financially stable making skits full-time," he says. "But that's when Snapchat came in with Spotlight, their version of TikTok. I started posting and getting lots of views, a couple of videos went viral, grabbed Spotlight's attention, and they started paying me." Soon after, Howie quit his job, paid off his college loans, and became a full-time video creator.
Years into doing it, Howieazy is a veteran of content creation that's still as fresh and authentic as he ever was. He creates content that can be loud and wild, but that draws on situations people are familiar with and can relate to. He knows the ins and outs of platforms and how they treat their content creators. At the end of the day, he thinks it's all about having fun and having the courage to put oneself out there.
"People come up with all kinds of reasons not to try this. They'll be scared of what others think of them, or that they're not funny, or that their gear isn't nice and expensive," Howieazy says. "But content creation is mostly about practice, it's about posting and not letting the negative people take you down. There's usually more of the good ones, anyway."