Top Model Billy Arora Has Created Her Own Exclusive Fashion Brand

In its true sense, fashion is a dynamic self-expression. Fashion transcends looking stylish; it is about making a statement and building an identity. Who understands this better than a professional model that has continued climbing the career ladder in fashion? Billy Arora is a recognized face in many luxury fashion campaigns. She has shot for Vogue, appeared on Harper's Bazaar, L'officel covers and most recently covered Grazia. She has modeled for Yves Saint Laurent, Hermes and Moschino. Now the accomplished Canadian model is all set to unveil her clothing brand Centiments.

Billy Arora is known for her dark, mysterious and melancholic fashion on Instagram, earning her a niche follower base. But, according to Billy, fashion is all about expressing one's individuality, and that's where Centiments is emerging as a unique brand that stands tall among all fashion brands that have been launched so far. Centiments is a passion project Billy has been working on for the last couple of years, as stated on her Instagram. She envisioned creating a clothing line that would be highly exclusive and a combination of everything special to her. Her dream now comes to fruition with the unveiling of Centiments.