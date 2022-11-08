How Law Roach Made History Twice at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Watch : Kerry Washington Says Celeb Stylist Law Roach "Creates Moments"

Law Roach continues to push the fashion boundaries.

The in-demand stylist, whose clients include Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and many other A-listers, made history twice at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7. He not only became the first-ever recipient of the CFDA Awards' Stylist Award, but his wardrobe was also trailblazing.

"I'm wearing custom Oscar de la Renta and they've never made a men's look before," he exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "So it's history on top of history."

Law marked the momentous occasion at New York City's Cipriani South Street by commanding the room in a larger-than-life black-and-white polka dot gown. He walked the red carpet with Kerry, who expressed her excitement over his honor.

"Law doesn't create looks, he creates moments, memories and tableau," Kerry told E! at the event. "He's a real artist."