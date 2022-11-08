Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Shares Glimpse Inside Honeymoon With Husband Grant Troutt

One week after Madison Prewett tied the knot with Grant Troutt, the Bachelor Nation star shared a glimpse into their romantic honeymoon in Mexico. Take a look.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 08, 2022 9:41 PMTags
HoneymoonThe BachelorCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Marriage has been nothing but rosy for Madison Prewett.

Case in point: The Bachelor Nation star's honeymoon with new husband Grant Troutt. As seen in photos posted by Madison on Nov. 7, the couple were all smiles as they enjoyed a romantic getaway at Rosewood Resort's Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Mexico. In one snap, the pair got cozy during a candlelit dinner by the ocean, while another picture showed them heating things up with some PDA by the pool.

The newlyweds completed their stay in paradise with a sunset stroll on the beach.

"Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND," Madison captioned the shots. "still not over it!!!!!"

Madison tied the knot with Grant on Oct. 29 in an outdoor ceremony in Texas. The bride wore a strapless gown and veil by NARDOS as she celebrated her big day alongside family and friends, including fellow Bachelor alums Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss, who both competed alongside Madison for Peter Weber's heart on the 24th season of the ABC dating show.

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

Reflecting on the nuptials, Madison called it the "best day of our lives" in an Oct. 30 Instagram post, alongside a video montage of the ceremomy.

"Still feel like I'm dreaming!!!!!!" she added on Nov. 1. "I can't believe I'm your wife @grant_troutt."

Scroll on to see the newlyweds' honeymoon.

Instagram
Newlyweds

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt spent their honeymoon at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort, in Mexico.

Instagram
Dinner for Two

The couple celebrated their recent marriage with a romantic dinner by the sea.

Instagram
Poolside PDA

Madison and Grant hit the pool at their resort.

Instagram
Sun & Sand

The newlyweds also hit the waves at the beach.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

Grant kissed his new wife underneath the stars.

Instagram
True Love

Madison was surprised with a sweet candlelit display on the sand.

Instagram
Date Night

The pair, who married on Oct. 29, were all smiles during their honeymoon.

Instagram
Sunset Walks

No tropical getaway is complete without a walk on the beach!

Instagram
Travel Mates

Madison cozied up with her new husband. 

Trending Stories

1

Bella Poarch Files For Divorce 3 Years After Privately Getting Married

2

Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

3

Alanis Morissette Seems to Call Out “Disrespect” at Hall of Fame Show

4

Hear Garcelle Beauvais Discuss "Pretty Privilege" With Laverne Cox

5

Casey Anthony to Break Silence on 2011 Trial in New Docuseries

Latest News

Christina Applegate Praises Selena Gomez in Message About Documentary

Exclusive

How Law Roach Made History Twice at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Harry Potter Diary

Inside Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett's Honeymoon

Exclusive

What Happened When Blake Lively Gifted Will Ferrell Jelly Tap Shoes

Exclusive

Natalia Bryant Reveals the Best Fashion Advice She’s Ever Received

15 TV Couples Who Dated Off-Screen