Blake Lively Gifting Will Ferrell Jelly Tap Shoes Is the Spirited Story You Need to Hear

It's always better to give than receive.
When Will Ferrell signed up to participate in the holiday film Spirited with Ryan Reynolds, the actor hoped he could gift moviegoers some cheer. Little did he know he would receive a special gift of his own—from the one and only Blake Lively.
According to Spirited choreographer Chloe Arnold, Ferrell was in rehearsals with his co-star when the pair decided to have some extra fun.
"There was this hilarious moment when Ryan pulls out of pair of shoes to gift to Will and I was like, ‘Why is he gifting him? We have shoes,'" Chloe shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "They are a pair of jellies with taps on them. Of course Will puts them on and after about two steps, the jellies fall apart, the taps fall apart."
But wait, there's more!
When asked about the incident, Ferrell confirmed the gift and the unexpected surprise that soon followed.
"I had seen that Blake had been photographed wearing and bringing back jellies and then she made me jelly tap shoes that I tried to rehearse in," he told E! News. "Then they immediately disintegrated."
While Reynolds is staying mum on the moment (simply telling E!, "I wish I had time to answer that one"), Arnold wanted to share the story to help paint a picture of a movie filled with happy moments.
"They made every moment special," she explained. "They made every moment unique. They made every moment feel joyous and purposeful and I just couldn't be more honored and thankful to work with them."
Spirited is centered around the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) and Scrooge-like character Clint Briggs (Reynolds), who provide a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol.
For the first time, Charles Dickens' tale will be told from the perspective of the ghosts in a hilarious musical twist.
Spirited will debut in theaters Nov. 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.