Tell Me Lies' Grace Van Patten and Jackson White and Other Beloved TV Couples Who Dated Off-Screen

Tell Me Lies' Grace Van Patten and Jackson White confirmed they are dating IRL and they aren't the first co-stars to have their onscreen chemistry lead to a real relationship.

There's no lying about how happy this new couple makes us. 

After weeks of speculation, Jackson White and Grace Van Pattenthe actors at the center of Tell Me Lies' main relationship—confirmed their real-life romance, proving their chemistry on the steamy Hulu series wasn't just off the charts, but also off the screen as well. 

White took to his Instagram Story on Nov. 7 to post a series of photobooth snaps from the 2022 CFDA Awards, including a picture of the co-star couple kissing. The following day, White posted a photo of himself and Van Patten touching tongues with the caption, "if we kiss can we get a s2 @hulu." 

Of course, White and Van Patten are far from the first beloved TV couple to have life imitate art, with The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart also dating IRL. Plus, Alexis Bledel was involved with two of her Gilmore Girls leading men and, come on, who can forget about Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson's romance during The O.C.'s run? Nostalgia, here we come!

Famous Couples Who Split Up After Decades Together

Look back on all of these popular pairs whose onscreen chemistry transferred over to their real lives...

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, Tell Me Lies

We're not telling any lies here: The Hulu co-stars are officially an item, a dream come true for many of the steamy series' fans and White, who previously admitted to having feelings for Van Patten.

"I hope that happens," he said during an appearance on the Oct. 25 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "Our lives are built in together. It's crazy, we have so much to do together."

Plus, as he continued, "She is the f--king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you'll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She's 25 years old and runs a set like she's been doing this for 30 years. She's so consistent and good at this."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, Sex/Life

It feels fitting that the co-stars fell for each other while filming one of TV's sexiest shows. The pair went public with their IRL romance in December 2020 and aren't shy about professing their love for each other on social media. 

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi explained to People at the time. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Lili Reinhardt and Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The actors, who played popular pair Jughead and Betty, dated on and off for nearly four years before Sprouse announced they had "permanently split" in 2020.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he wrote on Instagram. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

Getty Images
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, The O.C.

They'll always have summer.

The pair's off-camera three-year relationship was arguably as beloved as their on-screen dynamic as Seth and Summer. So, their 2006 split was devastating for millennials. But Brody and Bilson remain friends, with their unexpected airport run-in delighting the Internet in 2019 and Brody appearing on his ex-girlfriend's rewatch podcast last year.

"Watching the show and, like, going back into that time and everything else, you taught me how to act well," Bilson told him. "I was like, 'Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.'"

Now, Brody has two kids with Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, whom he wed in 2014. Yes, Seth Cohen married Blair Waldorf. "It's not bizarre. To be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing," Brody told GQ in 2019 of the reaction to the cross-teen drama pairing. "I guess love knows no bounds?"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones

While his character Jon Snow knew nothing, Harington was sure Leslie, who played the Wilding Ygritte, was the one for him when she joined the HBO fantasy series.

"If you're already attracted to someone," Harington shared in a 2016 interview with Vogue Italia, "and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Scotland and welcomed a baby boy in February 2021.

Bruno Bebert/EPA/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries

Damon and Elena (a.k.a Delena) shippers were delighted when Dobrev and Somerhalder began dating in 2010. Alas, unlike the supernatural beings they played, their love was not immortal and they amicably called it quits three years later.

"I've said this before, that we didn't break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn't love or friendship," Dobrev told E! News in 2015. "I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he's great and I care about him. And that didn't change. Yes, we're professional and that's fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now."

K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, Gossip Girl

Spotted: Lonely Boy landing the Upper East Side's golden girl. 

Lively and Badgley struck up a romance while filming the first season of the CW hit series, ultimately going on to call it quits in 2010. 

Asked to name his best onscreen kiss years later, Badgley responded on Watch What Happens Live, "I'll say Blake "I'll say Blake [was the best onscreen kiss] because we actually had a relationship at the time. And worst? Maybe Blake after we broke up."

While their characters continued to date on and off before getting married in the series finale, Badgley said he and Lively were "actually consummately professional, to be honest," in the wake of their breakup. "I think we should both pat ourselves on the back for getting through it—because, you know, anything is complicated in that way, and we handled it."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con
Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor, The 100

They found love in a hopeless place.

Fans of The 100 were in for a surprise when Morley and Taylor announced that, not only were they together, but that they were married in July 2019. 

"It is with such a full heart that I call [Eliza Taylor] my wife," Morley tweeted at the time. "This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

But in an interview with E! News after their wedding, Morley noted there was a clear distinction between his relationship with Taylor and the dynamic between their characters on the dystopian drama.

"The correlation between Bellamy and Clarke has nothing to do with Eliza and I," Morley explained. "Fact and fiction, huge vast difference. You know, just to make that clear. But it's funny to to see some speculation and stuff, but need to be mindful that fact and fiction are two very different things."

The couple welcomed their first child in May.

 

Columbia TriStar International Television/Courtesy of Getty Images
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek

Before marrying (and eventually divorcing) Tom Cruise, Holmes dated Jackson in the WB show's earlier seasons, even calling him her "first love" in a Rolling Stone cover story.

While they broke up in 1998 after one year of dating, their characters, Joey and Pacey, got their happy ending.

Bei/Shutterstock
Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki, Gilmore Girls

The relationship between Bledel and Padalecki, who played her first love, during the WB series' first season was kept under wraps until casting director Mara Casey revealed the secret romance in 2016.

"We did have a joke about casting all of Alexis' [real-life] boyfriends," she revealed to Life & Style. "She dated Jared and Milo. And she also dated a young New York actor named Chris Heuisler, who played a guest role. Real sweet kid."

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
Alexis Bledel and Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls

In a case of life imitating art, Bledel began dating Ventimiglia—who joined the series as Rory's new love interest Jess in 2001—following her split from Padalecki. 

The couple dated on and off for several years before splitting for good in 2006, though they had discussed marriage.

"I think everybody who has been dating for more than a couple of years probably talks about it at some point," she told People in 2005. "It's a fun thing for us to talk about, but that's it."

The exes reunited onscreen for the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

Berliner Studio / BEImages
Scott Speedman and Keri Russell, Felicity

Despite the ongoing love triangle constantly shifting on the WB show, Ben and Felicity fans could take comfort in knowing Russell and Speedman dated for years IRL, though Speedman has admitted he wasn't the best boyfriend at the time.

When the former couple appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017, Speedman said he was a "disaster of a boyfriend" when he was younger, but refused to give any details. "This is not the time, Dr. Phil!" he told a curious Jimmy Kimmel.

Russell wasn't spilling either, generously saying, "A young twenties boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Their fake relationship as Russian spies on-screen led to a real romance between the actors while filming their critically acclaimed FX drama. But the pair actually met years earlier. 

"I very drunkenly asked her for her number when she was a young, single, slip of a thing," Rhys confessed on Watch What Happens Live in 2017. "I sort of knew then when I was 26."

Rhys and Russell—who is also mom to son River, 15, and daughter, Willa, 10, from a previous marriage—welcomed their first child together, son Sam, in 2016.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan, Alias

Following her divorce from Felicity co-star Scott Foley in 2003, Garner dated her Alias onscreen love interest for a year before her relationship with Ben Affleck.

But there is no bad blood between the exes, with Garner posting a sweet birthday tribute to Vartan in 2018.

"Can you believe this baby face is 50?! Happy birthday, #MichaelVartan," she captioned a throwback shot of them in character. "#alwaysanALIASgirl#sydneyandvaughnforever."

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray, One Tree Hill

After meeting on the set of the CW drama, the co-stars wed in 2005, less than a year after getting engaged. But Bush and Murray split after just five months of marriage, with Bush filing for an annulment, citing fraud. (Her request was denied.) Granted a divorce in December 2006, they continued to work together until Murray left One Tree Hill in 2009.

"There was no space to self-reflect," Bush explained on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2018, adding that she felt the producers were "really deeply inappropriate" to both her and Murray after their breakup.

"They ran like TV ads about it, it was really ugly," she explained. "They made practice of taking advantage of people's personal lives, and not just for me and for my ex, for other actors on the show who would share as you do when you get close to people. Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in storylines. It wasn't OK."

 

