Ryan Reynolds Has the Most Hilarious Reaction to 2022 PCAs People's Icon Award Honor

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a big night for Ryan Reynolds.
In addition to his two PCAs nominations for The Male Movie Star and The Comedy Movie Star of 2022, the actor will be honored with this year's People's Icon Award on Dec. 6 for his work in the entertainment industry.
Despite his excitement about the award, being named The People's Icon brings up another feeling for Reynolds, who exclusively told E! News, "I feel like I'm getting old."
"For starters, that's it, you know?" the 46-year-old said at the NYC premiere of his new film Spirited on Nov. 7. "And then I realize, 'Yeah, I've been around.' I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."
The Deadpool star wrapped up his reaction on a heartfelt note, saying, "So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you—I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."
Reynolds was announced as this year's People's Icon on Nov. 3. He follows in the footsteps of past recipients Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.
Having starred in hit films such as Free Guy, The Proposal and The Adam Project—which is nominated for The Comedy Movie of 2022—the star has also made a name for himself in the business world. He co-owns the brand Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, as well as the Wrexham Football Club, and has worked on several marketing campaigns for his companies and films.
Reynolds stars alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in the new holiday movie musical Spirited, which premieres Nov. 11.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 People's Choice Awards air Thursday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.
Spirited premieres in theaters Nov. 11 and released globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 18
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)