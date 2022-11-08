Ryan Reynolds Has the Most Hilarious Reaction to 2022 PCAs People's Icon Award Honor

Watch : Ryan Reynolds to Receive The 2022 People's Icon Award at PCAs

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a big night for Ryan Reynolds.

In addition to his two PCAs nominations for The Male Movie Star and The Comedy Movie Star of 2022, the actor will be honored with this year's People's Icon Award on Dec. 6 for his work in the entertainment industry.

Despite his excitement about the award, being named The People's Icon brings up another feeling for Reynolds, who exclusively told E! News, "I feel like I'm getting old."

"For starters, that's it, you know?" the 46-year-old said at the NYC premiere of his new film Spirited on Nov. 7. "And then I realize, 'Yeah, I've been around.' I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."

The Deadpool star wrapped up his reaction on a heartfelt note, saying, "So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you—I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."