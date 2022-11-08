The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly Teases These Supernatural Finale Cameos

Much like Supernatural's biggest and baddest monsters, some of the series' most iconic stars are haunting The Winchesters.

Though the Supernatural prequel just began, Meg Donnelly, who leads The CW series alongside on-screen future husband Drake Rodger, is now teasing the season one finale—though she made sure to note that even Mary Winchester isn't all-knowing.

"They're kind of keeping it as secret from us," Donnelly exclusively told E! News. "However, I did hear that it's gonna be really epic. Lots of fights, lots of drama, and a lot of guests, apparently," adding that she "believes" the guests will be coming from the original Supernatural series.

Jensen Ackles, who starred as Dean Winchester in the long-running show, has already returned as narrator—and is executive producing alongside wife Danneel Ackles, for the prequel, which follows Dean and Sam's parents, Mary and John, as they meet and fall in love, fighting monsters along the way.

Now, Donnelly revealed that she's been chatting with a number of Supernatural alums for advice, including Jared Padalecki, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Richard Speight Jr. But Morgan, who played John in the original series, had some surprising advice for the new kids on the block.