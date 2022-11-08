Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is "Scared to Death of Me"

Watch : Why Justin Bieber Is Canceling the Rest of His Tour

The jury is out on whether Judge Judy Sheindlin looks back at her time living next to Justin Bieber fondly.

The TV judge, who was neighbors with the "Ghost" singer back in 2017, reflected on her relationship with Justin, admitting that he is probably fearful of her.

"He's scared to death of me," Judy told Access Hollywood on Nov. 7. "There was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."

The Judy then said that Justin was so terrified of her that he even had his security alert him of when she was outside so as to not cross paths with her.