This Moving Message Halle Bailey Received From Her Delta Pilot Will Warm Your Heart

"I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I've treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself," she exclusively told E! News in September. "Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl."

But as evidenced by the mind-blowing clip shared earlier this year of Halle singing, she's more than ready for fans to be part of this world. "Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film," she said. "I am really proud of myself."