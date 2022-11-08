See Brendan Fraser's Transformation in Emotional First Trailer for The Whale

Watch : Brendan Fraser on Candid "GQ" Interview: "I Spoke My Truth"

Have you been hearing all the Oscar buzz about The Whale? Well, just wait until you see the trailer.

With award season fast approaching, A24 released a sneak peek at The Whale on Nov. 8, in which Brendan Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher named Charlie who attempts to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

"Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?" he says in the clip. "People are amazing."

The Darren Aronofsky-directed film is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the movie's screenplay. In September, Fraser recalled the Black Swan director's pitch.

"He told me that it's a story about a man living with a great deal of regret," Fraser told The Hollywood Reporter. "He wants to make amends with his daughter, and he's been progressively harming himself by overeating. He has very little time. And it gets to be a redemption story."