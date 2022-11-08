Daniel Radcliffe Shares His Favorite Memory of “Amazing” Harry Potter Co-Star Robbie Coltrane

A month after Robbie Coltrane’s death, Daniel Radcliffe remembered how the late actor kept the Harry Potter cast laughing on set.

Daniel Radcliffe only has magical memories of Robbie Coltrane.

During a Nov. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actor recalled working alongside the late star, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. "Robbie was amazing at keeping us entertained," Daniel told host Andy Cohen. "Those younger films were a lot about keeping 10-year-olds up and ready." 

He continued, "So he was cracking jokes and was incredibly funny."

Daniel also went on to share a memory from the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where Robbie—who passed away at 72 from organ failure Oct. 14—kept the kids occupied during a rainy day.

"We were getting horizontal rain, we were supposed to have been there for three weeks and ended up being there for six weeks," the 33-year-old explained. "And we just sat around in Hagrid's Hut and he'd be telling jokes to us and the crew that was in there as well. It was very lovely and it's very sad he is gone."

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star also got candid over filming the eight movie franchise, sharing he recently talked to the series producer Chris Columbus about his time on set at such a young age.

"He was like 'you guys were all over the place,'" Daniel recalled. "'And if I could just get a take where one of you didn't look in the camera we were moving on.'"

Meanwhile Daniel recently reflected on the fame he experienced from the iconic movies and how he doesn't want his future kids to experience that type of stardom.

"I think we're saying this as people who have done alright," The Lost City actor told Newsweek Oct. 24 alongside fellow child star Evan Rachel Wood. "And we're still acting so clearly, we enjoyed it. But still, I wouldn't want fame for my kid."

"I want my kids, if and when they exist, I would love them to be around film sets," he continued. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

