Luxury Gifts Worth The Splurge: Jacquemus, Burberry, Pour Les Femmes, Foreo Skincare & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Balling on a budget? Not anymore. This year, we're going all out.
We're buying Jacquemus bags for the girlies (or anyone else who loves an accessory). We're buying Burberry hats for the boys (and anyone else who steps out into the winter sunshine). We're treating everyone we know to MZ Skincare Light Therapy Masks (potentially including ourselves, since we deserve nice things too!).
In other words? This is the year to, if one may borrow a phrase from our friends across the pond, "splash out" on gifting. Bye-bye, budgeting: Luxury is the name of the game now.
But with so many options, how is one to choose? The world is so full of Pour Les Femmes pajamas and Gucci accessories, how could one possibly decide what's truly worth the splurge? Well, that's where we, your professional shoppers, step in.
Scroll on for the top 20 luxury items we recommend gifting this year, particularly if you're looking to make someone's eternal Nice List.
Bearaby Velvet Napper
Crafted from eco-friendly velvet, this plush edition of Bearaby's signature weighted blanket gives the gift of calm, cool, and collected (with style).
NuBODY Skin Toning Device
NuFace? That's so 2021. NuBody? Now that's 2022. This spa-like treatment from home includes a "handheld body toning device" designed to balance, smooth, and "reduce the appearance of dimpling and uneven texture," per the brand. This set includes the signature hydrating gel primer that enhances the skin's moisture levels, working together with the brand's signature body toner for "skin that glows all over."
GHD Platinum Plus Flat Iron
For the hair care maven on your list: A "smart styler" with predictive technology. It doesn't just straighten, defrizz, and shine her strands; this Platinum+ device from GHD is an award-winning essential that adjusts as it senses her hair's thickness and the speed at which she's straightening. Plus, per the brand, it offers 2x the amount of color protection when compared to other irons at similar price points.
GHD Gold Styler Flat Iron
For the hair care hottie on the go? Most of the same tech, now travel-sized. Also pink, for bonus cuteness.
Foreo UFO 2
This "revolutionary" invention from Foreo works together with your favorite mask to "transform" one's complexion in as little as 90 seconds. The upgraded version of their innovative UFO device, the UFO 2 has been "re-engineered" to offer "full-spectrum LED light, thermo-therapy, cryo-therapy," and sonic pulsations, depending on your skincare needs. It charges quickly, is easy to hold, and works together with the line's signature UFO masks to unlock deeper, longer-lasting results, per Foreo.
Foreo Luna Mini 3
For someone who values her skincare regimen, but maybe isn't quite ready for the UFO? There's Foreo's Luna Mini 3. Described by the label as an "ultra-hygienic, lightweight, 100% waterproof cleansing device," it works together with your fave's go-to products to get the most out of them with every session.
Balenciaga Pink Micro Beltpack Keyring
For the fashionista who can never find her keys: This recycled nylon canvas keychain from Balenciaga (yes, really). She'll look fabulous, and never lose track of those all-important keys again. Or, at least, have an easier time rummaging around for them in her bag.
Alexander McQueen Black Skull Airpods Pro Case
Now, while we're on the subject of keeping track of everyday things? Boost your bestie's commute with this Alexander McQueen AirPods case.
YellowPop On Air LED Neon Sign
Know a podcaster, vlogger, or just anyone who cherishes an office lifestyle? This adorable "On Air" neon sign from YellowPop lends vibrancy to their space. It also lets people nearby know to be quiet, but like, in a respectful way.
Burberry Beige Check Beanie
This brushed-knit mohair-and-silk-blend beanie in Burberry's signature check is a luxury accessory for someone to return to, season after season.
InvisaWear Gold Starburst Pendant Necklace
This glittering pendant necklace is more than just jewelry — it's a subtle safety device from invisaWear. Per the brand, pressing a hidden button on the back of the necklace just twice will ping the wearer's choice of contacts their immediate location, alerting a select group that they may be in need of help.
Smeg Off-White Retro-Style Blender
The mid-century aesthetic meets ultra-modern tech in this SMEG blender. Your fave's smoothies, soups, and — let's just say it — blended beverages will never be the same.
Jacquemus Green Le Chiquito Clutch
Not much else needs to be said about this micro-purse from Jacquemus. But in case you needed a little extra convincing that a present like this will canonize you as the ultimate gift-giver for holidays to come: It's made from croc-embossed leather, includes a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, and the foldover closure includes a magnetic-press stud for effortless security.
Pour Les Femmes Striped Short Sleeve Crop Pant Pajama Set
These cozy Pour Les Femmes pajamas make everyone feel like a sleeping beauty.
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer
Bring the spa home and enhance any facial treatments with this professional-level steamer from Dr. Dennis Gross.
Gucci Silver Trademark Heart Necklace
What's better than a delicate, effortlessly chic, and versatile heart-shaped pendant necklace from Gucci? That's a trick question, of course.
GHD Exclusive Curl Kit
For the fave who waved bye-bye to straight hair in the early '00s: This complete curl-friendly kit from GHD. It includes a hair dryer, diffuser tool, and volume-enhancing foam, so her natural texture can always take center stage.
Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic Suitcase
You're not imagining it: This patent-pending suitcase from the mother-daughter team behind Royce & Rocket includes built-in shelving to keep the jet-setter organized without even needing to unpack.
Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Bodyware Pro
This one-of-a-kind body treatment from Dr. Dennis Gross is a device unlike any other. Described by the top skincare brand as an "FDA-cleared light therapy," this flexible, handheld tool can target "fine lines and wrinkles," as well as "age spots, acne, and redness." On top of that, Dr. Dennis Gross recommends it be used to "relieve mild muscle and joint pain." You'll definitely make someone's nice list forever with this one.
MZ Skin Gold Light Therapy Facial Treatment Device
The holy grail of at-home skincare? The MZ Skin Gold Light Therapy mask. Crafted with "integrated multicolor LED lamps" designed to balance, soothe, and reduce pigmentation per the brand, this suitable-for-all-skin-types device offers an iconic way to treat every complexion.
