Luxury Gifts Worth The Splurge: Jacquemus, Burberry, Pour Les Femmes, Foreo Skincare & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Balling on a budget? Not anymore. This year, we're going all out.

We're buying Jacquemus bags for the girlies (or anyone else who loves an accessory). We're buying Burberry hats for the boys (and anyone else who steps out into the winter sunshine). We're treating everyone we know to MZ Skincare Light Therapy Masks (potentially including ourselves, since we deserve nice things too!).

In other words? This is the year to, if one may borrow a phrase from our friends across the pond, "splash out" on gifting. Bye-bye, budgeting: Luxury is the name of the game now.

But with so many options, how is one to choose? The world is so full of Pour Les Femmes pajamas and Gucci accessories, how could one possibly decide what's truly worth the splurge? Well, that's where we, your professional shoppers, step in.

Scroll on for the top 20 luxury items we recommend gifting this year, particularly if you're looking to make someone's eternal Nice List.