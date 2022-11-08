Jennifer Lopez Weighs In On Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting Relationship With His "Amazing" Ex Jennifer Garner

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's 1st Red Carpet as Married Couple

It's all love between the two Jennifers.

Jennifer Lopez gave an update on her parenting lifestyle with husband Ben Affleck, who shares his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner, in a new interview.

Speaking about the 13 Going on 30 star, J.Lo told Vogue in a Nov. 8 interview that she considers her "an amazing co-parent," and further noted that Garner and Affleck "work really well together."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said of their blended family. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

While Affleck shares his kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Garner, Lopez is also a mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony.

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," Lopez explained, adding, "someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."