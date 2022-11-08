Jennifer Lopez Weighs In On Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting Relationship With His "Amazing" Ex Jennifer Garner

It's all love between the two Jennifers.
Jennifer Lopez gave an update on her parenting lifestyle with husband Ben Affleck, who shares his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner, in a new interview.
Speaking about the 13 Going on 30 star, J.Lo told Vogue in a Nov. 8 interview that she considers her "an amazing co-parent," and further noted that Garner and Affleck "work really well together."
"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said of their blended family. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."
While Affleck shares his kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Garner, Lopez is also a mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony.
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," Lopez explained, adding, "someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."
Since they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July, Lopez shared how she and Affleck have made great strides to integrate their households. In raising her kids, the Hustlers star noted that she wants them to develop strong personalities so they can stand on their own.
"It's hard, in its own way, when you don't have to fight for things, because then you don't learn how to be a fighter," Lopez told the outlet. "I had to learn how to be a fighter. I wanted to give them a life that I didn't have, but they don't get to have the experience of something that is also helpful, which is developing that survivalist mentality."
Lopez noted that she's hoping to raise her kids differently than how she grew up.
She added, "I really wanted to find a better way than having to put the fear in them. It's like, I can hold a boundary with you but also be your ally. That's the balance, where they respect you enough because you act in a way that they can look up to. It's what I feel like I want to do because when I was young that wasn't what it was."