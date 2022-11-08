Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and More Stars Share They've Voted in the 2022 Midterm Elections

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Hollywood is getting its vote on.

The 2022 midterms election is here and stars are checking off their ballots. Whether it's in-person at a local polling station or at home on an absentee ballot, celebs like Selena Gomez, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and Julianne Moore are proudly exercising their democratic right by voting. In fact, some people were so excited to earn their "I Voted" sticker that they casted their ballot through the early voting process before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Take former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, who visited a polling place just a week after early voting began in Chicago. On Oct. 17, the couple were spotted hitting the voting booths together, with Michelle writing on Instagram later that day, "Today, I voted early in the 2022 midterm elections, and I'm challenging you to do the same! I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad."