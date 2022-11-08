Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

Jennifer Lopez is feelin' so good.
And she isn't going to let anything impact her joy—including the criticism over her taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. The singer, 53, responded to the reaction—which included a New York Times opinion piece expressing disappointment over the move.
"What? Really?" she told Vogue for its December issue, which was released Nov. 8. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."
But would she ever want the Oscar winner, 50, to adopt the name Lopez? "No! It's not traditional," she replied with a laugh. "It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person."
And ultimately, Jennifer is trying not to focus too much on other people's opinions.
"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too," the Hustlers star added. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."
Jennifer announced the surname switch after she and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas in July, signing off her July 17 "On the JLo" newsletter with "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."
In fact, Jennifer had expressed her intent to change her last name after she and Ben first got engaged in 2002 (the pair later split in 2004 and rekindled their romance 17 years later).
"I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez," she told Pat O'Brien when asked if she'd change her name professionally in a 2003 Access Hollywood interview, "but my name will be Jennifer Affleck obviously."
And while the "Let's Get Loud" singer joked that "J.Aff" didn't "have quite the same ring to it" as J.Lo, she added, "You gotta make sacrifices."
"It's not bad," she said about the name Jennifer Affleck at the time. "I'll take it."
After exchanging vows in Las Vegas, Jennifer and Ben said "I do" a second time at his Georgia estate in August. And the "On the Floor" artist and the Argo director are thrilled their journeys led them back to each other after all these years.
"For us, this was perfect timing," Jennifer wrote in her newsletter Sept. 1. "Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally 'settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy."