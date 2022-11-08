Harry Potter's Leslie Phillips Dead at 98

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Harry Potter family is mourning the loss of another member.

Leslie Phillips, the actor—who in addition to his decades-long career in Hollywood—provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in three of the film's installments, passed away on Nov. 7 at the age of 98.

In a statement, his agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed to E! News that the actor died at home and "was at peace and with his loving wife Zara, adding that the star was "the best example of a true legend."

The England native's impressive acting career skyrocketed after he starred in three films from the Carry On franchise, including Carry On Nurse and Carry On Teacher (both in 1959) and Carry On Constable in 1960. (He would also appear in a fourth, which was 1992's Carry On Columbus). After his appearance in Carry On Nurse, Phillips became synonymous with his notable "Ding-Dong" catchphrase, stemming from one of his on-screen character's reactions in the movie.

In Phillips' 2012 memoir, Hello, the actor reflected on how just two words would change the course of his notoriety from there on out.