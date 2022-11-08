How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Kids Discovered Who "Aunt" Taylor Swift Really Is

Is having Taylor Swift as a close friend beyond your wildest dreams?
Well, that's the reality for Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their children. In fact, the Deadpool star recently revealed what it was like when their daughters—James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—realized the singer's level of superstardom.
"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he said while appearing on the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"
And yes, the kids are fans of her music and were excited about Midnights. So much so that Ryan noted earlier in the episode that it's "like a religion in our house" and said he, Blake and the girls were going to have a dance party to Taylor's 10th studio album after the interview.
"I'm not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this," the actor continued. "It's Sunday. We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights—swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea that that's yeah."
And soon, Ryan and Blake will have a new Swiftie in the family. The Free Guy alum, 46, and the A Simple Favor actress, 35, are expecting their fourth child together.
Blake and Ryan have yet to learn the sex of the child or drop any clues about potential baby names. But as fans may recall, Taylor revealed the name of the couple's third child in her track "Betty" and actually incorporated all three of the kids' monikers by naming the song's characters after them.
"The names are the names of our kids but, you know, we trust her implicitly and she's very sensitive to any of that stuff," Ryan said on an August 2021 episode of The Jess Cagle Show. "And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names. But, I mean, what an honor. I don't know. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do."