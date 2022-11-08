Why Olivia Culpo Had "No Sense of Identity" After Nick Jonas Breakup

Watch : Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is only human—falling into a relatable relationship pattern.

During the Nov. 7 premiere episode of the influencer's TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters, Olivia reflected on her two-year romance with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"

However, "When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity," Olivia said of their 2015 split. "My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought were gonna get married, I thought all the things."

Olivia, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, even recalled sitting in her apartment that she "couldn't afford" at the time, thinking about how she was going to pay her rent. "I couldn't even afford my groceries," she noted. "It was a serious, pivotal moment for me but it's something that taught me that you can't give up."