The Blanket Coat Trend is Already a Winter Favorite: Shop the 12 Best Ones at Different Price Points

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The days are shorter and the weather is colder, which means our toasty coats are coming out of hiding. If you don't have a blanket coat somewhere in that outerwear rotation, it's time to add one. With these pieces at different price points, you can easily shop the look. All are trendy, chic, wearable and currently retailing for under $130, which is a great price for a staple outerwear piece.

From brands like Urban Outfitters, Pretty Little Thing, ASOS and more, this roundup of the 12 best blanket coats will keep you on trend and toasty all throughout fall and winter. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest blanket coats out there!