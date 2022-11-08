Chris Evans Named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022

Watch : Chris Evans Talks Recreating Iconic Buzz Lightyear Role

Guess that Knives Out sweater really paid off: Chris Evans is officially People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2022!

Stephen Colbert announced the news on Nov. 7, unveiling the steamy cover of the magazine's annual issue, during CBS' The Late Show. He introduced the winner as "Hollywood movie star and incandescent supernova of hotness, Chris Evans!"

Stephen played a clip of Chris on set of an upcoming movie, where he accepted the honor from former title holder Dwayne Johnson.

"It means a lot coming from a former Sexiest Man Alive," Chris told The Rock, who responded, "What do you mean?"

Chris, wearing a sash for his achievement, replied, "Thanks for the support as a former Sexiest Man Alive, it just means a lot."

"I never give the title up," Dwayne said. "I'm Sexiest Man Alive in perpetuity, which means for life... Let me ask you a question, brother. Am I alive? I'm still alive. Am I still sexy? You bet your sexy mouth I am."