Ben Platt Gets Candid Over His Fear of Flying

Ben Platt is not a fan of being sky-high.
The actor shared how he wants to move past his fear of planes during an interview to discuss his new movie, The People We Hate at the Wedding.
"I really need help with my fear of flying," Ben exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I fly all the time. I just went on tour, so I flew like 25 times and I just really hate it every time."
The 29-year-old has developed some strategies for coping. As he explained, "I have ways of medicating literally and figuratively, so I can get through it. But I would love some help being better at it. I've heard that getting hypnotized is really helpful, so I'm open to that."
Coincidentally, Ben's latest film—which drops on Prime Video Nov. 18—features his character Paul flying across the world to attend a wedding alongside his sister Alice (Kristen Bell) and their mom (Allison Janney) as they navigate reconnecting with their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).
However, this isn't the first time the Dear Evan Hansen alum has confessed his fear of being among the clouds, as he shared the experience of the worst flight he's ever been on during a 2019 episode of the I Hate Talking About Myself podcast.
"I am a terrible flyer," he admitted. "So pretty much any flight counts as my worst flight. But probably the number one worst was when I was flying back from New York in high school, I had gone there to audition for something, and it didn't go well, and I was already kind of pissed off on the plan and then one of the engines went quiet."
Ben continued, "The pilot came over the speaker and was like, 'We're going to have to emergency land right now in Detroit because we can't make it it L.A.'"
And although the news gave the Pitch Perfect star a panic attack, he ended up making it home and using the experience to write his college essay, which landed him admissions to Columbia University. Ben ultimately left after seven weeks—to hop on yet another airplane to Chicago—to pursue his role in The Book of Mormon.
Watch his interview with co-star Kristen above, and check out The People We Hate at the Wedding on Prime Video Nov. 18.