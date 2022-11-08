Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Visit Kobe Bryant's Italian Hometown

Dad would be so proud.

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.

Natalia's stylish appearance comes nearly three years after her dad and 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in February 2020. Her mom Vanessa Bryant also shares daughter Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with the late NBA star.

While Natalia tends to keep out of the spotlight, it's hard not to notice her recent transform into a fierce fashionista. In February 2021, she signed a deal with IMG Models Worldwide, the same agency that reps Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and more A-list models.