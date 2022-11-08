Ariana Grande Breaks Free in New Photos Rocking Blonde Hair on Wicked Set

Watch : You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation

Dear Glinda the Good Witch, we're so into you.

Ariana Grande gave a peek behind-the-scenes of production for the musical Wicked's film adaptation—where the 29-year-old is set to star as Glinda.

In photos shared to her Instagram Nov. 7, Ariana showed off her blonde hair for the role—which she first debuted Oct. 26—by posting a mirror selfie in a hat that says "Wicked" with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, polaroid photos and a video of herself hard at work for the project.

In the clip, Ariana's blonde locks are pulled back into braids while the "Into You" singer lets out an excited scream as music plays on a laptop in front of her.

She reposted the video to her Instagram Story with the caption, "I love comping and I love Galinda so much. Best days of my life."

And the magic does not stop there, as it seems Ariana also posted glimpses at her costume for the film.