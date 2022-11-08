Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Lips Built an Empire

No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7.

For the big night, Kylie wore a dark elegant-yet-edgy Mugler gown featuring a sheer asymmetrical bodice, single arm sleeve and curve hugging floor-length skirt with a dangerously high slit. She completed the sultry ensemble with black pointed-toe pumps and up 'do

The makeup mogul was joined by her mom Kris Jenner, who looked lovely in a long-sleeve black Schiaparelli maxi gown with a cowl neck detail, styled with gold statement earrings. Kylie's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. (See every star as they arrive here).

Lately, Kylie has really made a case for being the most interesting Kardashian/Jenner to look at. Earlier this fall, the Kylie Cosmetics founder turned the streets of Paris into her own personal runaway, severing up a series of head-turning looks as she hopped around to various shows during Paris Fashion Week.