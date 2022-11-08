Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Two weeks after serving up several stylish Halloween costumes, Kylie Jenner turned heads in Mugler on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

By Ashley Joy Parker Nov 08, 2022 12:33 AMTags
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7.

For the big night, Kylie wore a dark elegant-yet-edgy Mugler gown featuring a sheer asymmetrical bodice, single arm sleeve and curve hugging floor-length skirt with a dangerously high slit. She completed the sultry ensemble with black pointed-toe pumps and up 'do

The makeup mogul was joined by her mom Kris Jenner, who looked lovely in a long-sleeve black Schiaparelli maxi gown with a cowl neck detail, styled with gold statement earrings. Kylie's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. (See every star as they arrive here).

Lately, Kylie has really made a case for being the most interesting Kardashian/Jenner to look at. Earlier this fall, the Kylie Cosmetics founder turned the streets of Paris into her own personal runaway, severing up a series of head-turning looks as she hopped around to various shows during Paris Fashion Week.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week Looks

At the Acne Studio Womenswear spring/summer 2023 show on Sept. 28, Kylie rocked a white Batgirl-meets-bridal outfit, which included a body-hugging gown from the label's latest collection, featuring dramatic winged sleeves. The next day at the Schiaparelli show, the mom-of-two turned out a goth-glam ensemble featuring a royal blue velvet gown with a plunging neckline paired with a large black anatomical heart choker.

For Halloween, the Kardashians star dressed up in a number of chic spooky looks on her Instagram, including a sexy space girl, the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Kylie recently revealed she hopes to pass on her closet of designer duds to her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster—particularly her memorable Met Gala looks.

"I cannot wait to share my entire archive with my daughter when she is older," Kylie told CR Fashion Book in September. "Hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom."   

