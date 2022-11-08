Julia Fox Is a Silver Fox With Dramatic New Hair and Black Lingerie Dress at 2022 CFDA Awards

Watch : Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox is the definition of a silver siren.

The Uncut Gems actress made a dramatic entrance at the 2022 CFDA Awards, which is being held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City. For the fanciful fête on Nov. 7, Julia turned heads for not one but two major reasons: her risqué all-black look and drastic hair transformation.

The model debuted silver hair, which covered her roots and branched out to the rest of her brunette strands. Keeping the focus on her makeover, she opted for a "wet" hairstyle so the silver dye could really shine. A matching smoky eye and nude-colored lips were the finishing touches to her overall glam.

As for Julia's bold outfit, she upped the ante by wearing a dress that was completely cut out in the center, making her cover up certain body parts with a black lingerie set. The floor-length gown featured a cropped turtle neck and long bell sleeves that were slit open.