CFDA Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

Prepare to swoon over the 2022 CFDA Awards red carpet. From over-the-top designs to sparkly gowns that rivaled the flashing lights, see all of the head-turning looks on the red carpet.

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

The biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out in their finest attire to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City.

Of course, no one expected anything less from the top designers and the style devotees who scored an invite to the annual event. And with honorees such as Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Law Roach on this year's guest list, you know they'll be setting the fashion bar high.

In fact, many celebrities turned the red carpet into their own personal runway. From a sea of sparkly dresses that rivaled the flashing cameras to a few larger-than-life looks, the multitude of spectacular style moments were worthy of their own art installations.

Case in point? Katie Holmes dazzled in a shimmery silver slip dress that was held together by diamonds. The Jonathan Simkhai design screamed glitz and glamour with its ornamentation and fabulous fringe hem.

Plus, Natalia Bryant, Julia Fox and Cassie were just a few other stars who made a style statement by opting for the more is more approach.

We're only scratching the surface here, too.

Don't miss out on all of the fabulous looks and keep scrolling to take a peek at all of the stylish arrivals at the CFDA Awards.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Fox
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Natalia Bryant
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Mugler.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katie Holmes

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lenny Kravitz

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey

In Carolina Herrera.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

In Michael Kors Collection.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Law Roach
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Marisa Tomei
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Amber Valletta

In Conner Ives.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne

In Proenza Schouler.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Addison Rae

In vintage Gareth Pugh.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nicole Miller
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Precious Lee
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jaden Smith
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
La La Anthony
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Huma Abedin
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Evan Mock
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Mariska Hargitay

In Christian Siriano.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cassie
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Irina Shayk

In Partow.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner
