Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

Gigi Hadid explained why Twitter's new leadership has prompted her to leave the social platform after Elon Musk acquired the company on Oct. 27.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 07, 2022 11:37 PMTags
TwitterCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is taking flight away from Twitter.

The supermodel shared on her Instagram Stories that she has left the social media platform, citing safety concerns for those on the platform following Elon Musk's Oct. 27 acquisition of the social network.

"I deactivated my Twitter account today," Hadid wrote on Nov. 6. "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of."

"Only sorry for the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter," she continued, "but I can't say it's a safe space for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion, has been open about transforming Twitter into a place "where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," he tweeted on Oct. 27, while also pledging that the website will not become a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences."

He added that purchasing Twitter was his effort to "try to help humanity, whom I love."

However, many celebrities aren't feeling the love and have since left the website.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," TV producer Shonda Rhimes wrote on Oct. 29. Singer Sara Bareilles echoed the sentiment, stating on Oct. 29, "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me."

