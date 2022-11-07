Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Channels Cassie With Ballerina Pink Dress

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney's pretty in pink outfit was en pointe.

The Euphoria star took the balletcore trend for a spin at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5.

For the special occasion, Sydney lit up the red carpet in a pastel pink Giambattista Valli minidress that consisted of a plunging neckline and an explosion of peonies which enveloped the sleeves. The feminine design, fresh off the fall couture runway, also featured a ruffled skirt that was reminiscent of a ballerina's tutu.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as The White Lotus star's accessories were just as worthy of applause.

She styled the delicate look with matching pink tights, sparkly silver platform heels and blush-colored earrings. Moreover, her glam coordinated with the ballerina vibe, as she opted for a sleek, side-swept bun and barely-there makeup, adding a soft pink lip and a dainty cat-eye.