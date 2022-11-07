Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Channels Cassie With Ballerina Pink Dress

Sydney Sweeney's pretty in pink outfit was en pointe.
The Euphoria star took the balletcore trend for a spin at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5.
For the special occasion, Sydney lit up the red carpet in a pastel pink Giambattista Valli minidress that consisted of a plunging neckline and an explosion of peonies which enveloped the sleeves. The feminine design, fresh off the fall couture runway, also featured a ruffled skirt that was reminiscent of a ballerina's tutu.
And no detail went unnoticed either, as The White Lotus star's accessories were just as worthy of applause.
She styled the delicate look with matching pink tights, sparkly silver platform heels and blush-colored earrings. Moreover, her glam coordinated with the ballerina vibe, as she opted for a sleek, side-swept bun and barely-there makeup, adding a soft pink lip and a dainty cat-eye.
"last night, feeling haute," the 2022 E! People's Choice Awards nominee captioned her Nov. 6 Instagram, swapping her platforms for pink ballet flats in the snapshot.
All in all, Sydney's sweet fashion moment would've totally been Cassie-approved.
After all, Euphoria fans saw the character's style progress in season two when she began dressing a lot more risqué, with Sydney even explaining that there's a "stigma against actresses who get naked on-screen."
"I think [nudity] is important to the storyline and the character," she told Teen Vogue in March. "There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character's life and what they're going through."
She added, "Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."
Off camera, the actress hasn't been afraid to push the style boundaries.
Just last month, she turned heads in an all-black leather ensemble for the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at Los Angeles' Getty Center.
For the star-studded event, her outfit featured an ab-baring bodice with sexy bra cutouts that she paired with cropped, long-sleeve jacket and punk-rocker skirt layered over matching pants. Sydney completed the risqué Rokh design with the "wet hair" style and kept the rest of her glam natural.
It's only a matter of time before the HBO star makes another swoon-worthy red carpet appearance.