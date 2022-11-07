Inside Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's Sporty Date Night

Bravo stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shared a glimpse of their sports-filled weekend of dates with fans on Instagram. Learn all the details on the pair's first public outing since BravoCon.

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance with Ashley Darby

What happens at BravoCon doesn't stay at BravoCon.

After Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby hit it off at the fan convention last month, the duo took their budding romance out on the town for a sports-filled weekend in Washington D.C.

First on Nov.5, the two—wearing matching sweatshirts—cheered on the NHL's Washington Capitals at their game versus the Arizona Coyotes. And the next day, they met up with Luke's Summer House co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke for a double date at the Minnesota Vikings versus the Washington Commanders NFL game.

The group of Bravolebrities shared several fun moments from the day on their Instagram stories, not to mention Ashley's hilarious TikTok video of the four of them dancing along to Beyoncé's "CUFF IT."

Despite their recent outing, Luke and Ashely—who announced her divorce from ex-husband Michael Darby in April—have not officially confirmed their relationship status. But Luke—based in New York—recently did give fans some insight into where they stand.

"In the evening when we have some free time, we tend to chat a little bit," he told Andy Cohen on the Nov. 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "We're getting to know each other."

Courtesy @Capitals/instagram

As for his favorite qualities about Ashley? "She's tons of fun and outgoing," Luke shared. "She's got a great smile."

Catch new episodes of Winter House Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, as well as new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Sundays at 8 p.m.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

