Exclusive

Jesse Palmer Weighs in on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's Split

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer reacted to the split between Bachelorette Gabby Windey and her fiancé Erich Schwer. Find out what he said.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 07, 2022 10:11 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsThe BachelorThe BacheloretteCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Bachelorette's Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Break Up

Bachelor Nation is mourning the end of one of its newest couples.

After E! News exclusively revealed on Nov. 4 that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer, who got engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette, split up less than two months after the finale, the reactions started rolling in—including one from Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer.

"I'm sad for both of them," he exclusively told E! News Nov. 5. "I know this is a really heavy time for both of them."

Jesse, who currently pulls the Bachelor Nation trifecta as host of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, said he had already been in touch with the pair.

"I spoke to both of them," he revealed. "I spoke to Gabby yesterday. I talked with Erich this morning. I just wish the best for them. I don't want to speak out of place and out of turn. But they're both amazing people and it was an honor to be on that journey with them."

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Despite the sudden split, the host was optimistic about the couple—and hopes a reconciliation is still possible.

"I saw the potential in the relationship and what was so beautiful about it," he said. "Selfishly, I hold out hope for the both of them. I just want them both to be happy."

According to a source, it was Gabby who eventually made the decision to end things.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," the insider told E! News Nov. 4. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; ABC

Jesse can be seen as the host of Bachelor in Paradise—where other couples try their hand at finding Bachelor Nation love—when it airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

2

Amy Schumer's 3-Year-Old Son Gene Hospitalized With RSV

3

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

4
Exclusive

Jesse Palmer Weighs in on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's Split

5

Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Ex Aaron Carter After His Death at 34

Latest News

Exclusive

Jesse Palmer Weighs in on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's Split

Exclusive

Pink Shares How Her "Messy Life" Inspires Her Relatable Music

Rebel Wilson Teased Her Parenthood Plans Last Year

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

See LeBron James' Game Day Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff

Why Ryan Murphy Regrets Glee's Cory Monteith Episode

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian in Hilarious TikTok