Pink Shares How Her "Messy Life" Inspires Her Relatable Music

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Raise your glass to this candid answer

Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn't have to look far outside her day to day life to get inspired.

"I'm messy and I live a messy life," she exclusively told E! News at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 5. "I have so much inspiration."

Pink added, "It's look like it's all together but in here, there's a thunderstorm brewing"

That "messy life" may just be the creative juice responsible for giving the world hits like "Family Portrait," "Please Don't Leave Me" and "Just Give Me a Reason." And as it turns out, there are other sources of inspiration that have helped make Pink's discography what it is today, such as the people she looks up to, including fellow legend Dolly Parton.

As Pink explained to E! News in the Nov. 5 interview, Dolly's work ethic is something to be noted.