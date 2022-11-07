LeBron James Says Takeoff's Death "Still Doesn't Feel Real" While Honoring Rapper With Game Day Suit

Watch : Keke Palmer & More Stars React to Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death

LeBron James is wearing his love for Takeoff on his sleeve—literally.

The NBA star honored the late Migos rapper by replicating one of his past looks on Nov. 6. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was seen arriving to the Crypto.com Arena in a black suit with a matching tie, dark sunglasses and silver Jesus Christ chain—an outfit similar to the one Takeoff wore to the 2nd annual Black Ball in June.

James later shared a photo of his game day ensemble alongside a snapshot of Takeoff, writing on Instagram, "If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!!"

"Still doesn't feel real to me!" he continued, posting a crying emoji. "Rest in Paradise Rocket Man!!"

The tribute comes almost a week after Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed during an early morning shooting on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was attending a private party at a Houston bowling alley with his uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo when he was fatally wounded.