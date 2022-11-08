Exclusive

You Won't Believe What Below Deck Adventure Deckhand Kyle Ate Out of the Water

Find out what unusual (and potentially dangerous) sea creature Below Deck Adventure's Lewis Lupton dares crew mate Kyle Dickard to eat in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

Below Deck Adventure's Kyle Dickard is not one to back out of a dare…no matter how gross it is.

In E! News' exclusive preview at the Bravo series' Nov. 8 episode, bosun Lewis Lupton puts the deckhand's bravery to the test by daring him to eat some unusual (and potentially painful) seafood.

On the second day of their charter in Uksavika, Norway, the two guys watch guests paddle board and kayak until Kyle spots a small jellyfish in the water.

"The water will be draining out your hands and you'll just be trying not to get stung," Lewis tells his crew member as he reaches to pick it up. "This is gonna be a good test. We can tell the guests if they sting or not."

After Kyle states that "these kind don't sting," Lewis gets a hilarious idea.

"Eat it," he dares Kyle. Despite the joke, Kyle is up for the challenge. By the time Lewis tells him to "don't do it," the deckhand has already swallowed the jellyfish whole. He even sticks his tongue out to prove it.

"Oh my. I was joking," Lewis jokes in a confessional. "Who would eat a jellyfish?"

According to Kyle, the squishy sea creature "wasn't bad, just salty," but that doesn't make it any less disgusting for Lewis.

"I wonder if it stung him a bit on the way in," the bosun questions in a confessional, "or the way out."

Check out the full clip above.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

