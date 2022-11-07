Gifts Under $250: Bearaby Weighted Blankets, Gucci Jewelry, NuFace Skincare & More

From chic Gucci jewelry to Bearaby weighted blankets, here are 20 gifts under $250 to treat everyone on your nice list.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 07, 2022 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Gifts Under $250

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you took on extra hours, got that bonus, or your impulse purchase scratch-off came through, it finally happened: You've got a little cash to burn. And what better way to put it to use than shopping for the holiday season?

As we all know, there's nothing like an unexpectedly luxe little present to make someone's day merry and bright. But if you're new to the big-gift game, don't panic! We've got your back. We put together this list of 20 gifts under $250 to wow everyone on your list this year.

(Perhaps even the writers that went to the trouble for you? Just a thought.)

From travel-ready weighted blankets to keep folks calm during the holidays to maybe the nicest candle you'll ever gift, we've compiled a range of stylish, high-end, and practical gifts that are sure to please. A gift card might be a one-time-use only, but a pair of heart-shaped Gucci earrings are forever.

Toteme Cashmere Collar

For the fashionista on your list who loves to look chic but hates to leave the house: A luxurious cashmere collar that completes any cold-weather ensemble.

Prada Les Infusions Eau de Parfum

Woodsy and fresh, this spicy-citrus perfume is an enticing choice year-round. 

Oribe Brown Flat Hairbrush

Made with beechwood and topped with boar and nylon bristles, this hand-varnished Oribe hairbrush offers self-care unlike anything else. 

Jil Sander Blue Silk Beanie

This knit-brushed silk beanie brings a pop of color to grey winter days. 

Joanna Buchanan Bubble Glaze Porcelain Ring Dish

Made from hand-marbled porcelain, this catchall dish brings a dash of artistry to any bedside table. No two will appear exactly alike, which means you can gift these to a few friends without fear of being too matchy-matchy.

Trudon White Hemera Scented Candle

Named for the Greek goddess of the day, this incomparable candle features top notes of incense and rose, "heart" notes of cedarwood, iris, and nutmeg, and base notes of amber, patchouli, and sandalwood. There are candles, and then there are candles —this hand-poured French showstopper is the latter.

InvisaWear Silver Unisex Keychain

This keychain from innovative tech brand invisaWear is designed to keep anyone a little safer. The accessory's charm has a hidden button on the backside. According to invisaWear, pressing the button twice will alert the wearer's choice of contacts to their immediate location, alerting a select group that they may be in need of help.

Bearaby Travel Napper

Bearaby's famed weighted blanket gets a travel-sized update meant for "taking calm along wherever you go." For added convenience, it comes in its own duffel bag.

Bandolier Billie Nylon Utility Crossbody With Case

This utility crossbody case offers minimalist, hands-free ease, allowing someone to bring the necessities wherever they go — whether it's from holiday party to family gathering or just room to room.

Alala Maui Jumpsuit

Dressed up or down, the Alala Maui Jumpsuit is a versatile choice in everyone's closet. 

Versace Black La Medusa Pendant Necklace

This alluring necklace from Versace features a pendant of the head of Medusa, but it probably won't turn everyone who sees it in person to stone. Probably.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

Here's what's included in this top-tier gift for skincare mavens:

Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Device
Silk Creme Activator
Aqua Gel
Application brush
Power Adapter
User Manual + Quick Start Guide

Bala Play Mat

Whether you've got a home gym type on your list or someone who likes to curl up for a nice nap in the middle of the day, this 8mm antimicrobial mat from Bala features a unique shape (and fabrication) designed to enhance it all. 

GUNAS New York Men's Vegan Backpack

This backpack for men is designed with mulbtex, GUNAS New York's "100% plant-based vegan leather" that the brand developed from mulberry leaf pulp. With padded adjustable shoulder straps and endless storage compartments, it keeps your man organized and eco-friendly with style.

Gucci Silver Heart Trademark Earrings

These heart-shaped Gucci earrings are made from sterling silver and stamped with the brand logo. They're an ideal choice for the subtle showoff on your list. 

Nude Glass Arch Whiskey Decanter

Handcrafted from glass, this 33.25 oz. decanter elevates any home bar.

Maison Margiela Black Phone Case Wallet

This grained leather phone case-style wallet from Maison Margiela includes a detachable wristlet strap for the fashionista on the go.

Frenckenberger Cashmere Mittens

Crafted from soft, knit cashmere, these mittens bring a trendy touch to winter ensembles.

Royal Fern Radiance Duo Set

This luxe duo from Royal Fern is vegan, made without mineral oils or parabens, and rich in hyaluronic acid, chlorophyll, and vitamins. It's safe for any skin type, per the brand, and is meant to replenish and "regenerate" the appearance of one's complexion.

The Beacon Throw Blanket

 The iconic Beacon Throw Blanket is woven by hand in Peru "using the finest baby alpaca from the Andes." With its "timeless, tailored herringbone design," it makes wonderful home decor — and is equally good for snuggle sessions.

Tightening the budget this year? Not a problem. Check out this list of the best gifts under $25 to shop for everyone on your list.

