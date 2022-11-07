JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Not "Hiding" Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa is all about being her most authentic self.
During an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about her partnership with Ocean Spray, the TikToker reflected on documenting her relationship with Avery Cyrus on the app, explaining why it's important for her to be as honest with her followers as possible. "It is truly crazy and I think that's why I like to be super open," the 19-year-old told E! News. "I like to just share my journey. Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that."
JoJo, who recently shared her sweet one-month anniversary surprise for Avery, went on to explain that she isn't afraid to share different sides of herself online especially when it comes to her relationship. "Everyone in life goes through the same experiences and we only get one life, we're all learning," she said. "There's no textbook on what to do. There's no this is how relationships are supposed to work. This is what you're supposed to live like."
The Dancing With the Stars alum also revealed that she looks to other celebrities when it comes to how to share aspects about her life on social media.
"I look at other people that are older than me and I'm like, 'Oh, they did that. So, it's okay if I do that,'" she recalled. "I think that's a good place for me to be in because I do only want people to see good."
JoJo and Avery made their romance official when Avery asked the Dance Moms alum to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The 22-year-old decorated a sheet with the words, "JoJo Be My GF?" during the trip with the help of JoJo's dad, Tom Siwa.
At the time, JoJo exclusively told E! News how she felt about her new relationship. "Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important," the social media star said Oct. 12. "She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good."