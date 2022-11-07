Online Auctions: The Memorabilia Network and Harlan J. Werner Are Recalibrating Collectibles Industry

Ad

Wearing aviator sunglasses, sliding effortlessly backwards while performing his groundbreaking moonwalk and oozing gobs of attitude he was entitled to after a lifetime of performing, Michael Jackson changed the trajectory of modern music forever following the 1982 release of his Thriller album.

But there is really just one fashion accessory from this time in Michael's life, and our lives, that sums up all the success and each of those timeless Thriller songs, from "Beat It" to "Billie Jean;" through to his 1987 follow-up album, Bad.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you The Glove.

The Beach Boys had their surfboards. Bono from U2 had his mullet. And Michael Jackson had his white glove, which could be yours, courtesy of The Memorabilia Network.

"A right-handed glove custom designed and made by Hollywood fashion designer Bill Whitten," reads the listing on The Memorabilia Network's auction site, tmnauctions.com. "The glove was stage worn by Michael Jackson and attributed to being from the era of the 1980s after Jackson released his album Bad. Covering the entirety of the backside of the glove are Swarovski lochrosen crystals."

The Glove, as it will forever be known, is just one of several notable items, each sparkling with its own cachet, currently up for auction at The Memorabilia Network.

Founded by Harlan J. Werner, Muhammad Ali's former memorabilia and marketing agent, The Memorabilia Network offers a first-of-its-kind platform that delivers to collectors and buyers expert guidance, and a secure way to promote and increase the value of their collectibles. The Memorabilia Network also hosts online auctions; provides a forum for sharing stories; and builds a cohesive collectibles industry that pivots away from the fragmented process that has benefited the few.

The launch of The Memorabilia Network is being celebrated with an auction that, in addition to The Glove, features the Andy Warhol portfolio Muhammad Ali, 1978. This four-print series was the celebrated artist's first-ever published edition portfolio featuring a sports figure. The series was also one of the first in which Warhol featured a black hero, with Ali at the time enjoying his third reign as WBA heavyweight champion.