The Glass Onion Trailer Invites You to a Murder Mystery Party—With a Real Murder

This murder mystery might not have a happy ending.
Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, takes Knives Out fans on another mystery in the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which Netflix released Oct. 7. The teaser follows Edward Norton's billionaire character as he invites an all-star cast—including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista—to a murder mystery party with a twist.
"I've invited you all to my island because tonight a murder will be committed," Norton's Miles Bron explains. "My murder."
Though Bron later adds that he won't be "playing dead the whole weekend," soon enough, a real murder is committed—and only Benoit Blanc can solve it. And as Monáe's Cassandra Brand points out, in this group of friends, everyone's a suspect.
"Everyone would stab a friend in the back," she tells the group, "to hold onto this rich bastard."
And although he got off scot-free in the first Knives Out film, this time around, Blanc himself may be in danger: In the last scene of the trailer, a gun is pointed at the back of his head.
While the trailer may be overwhelmingly anxious, the process of making another star-studded whodunnit apparently wasn't as difficult for director Rian Johnson.
"We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn't know how we were going to top that, but we've equaled it," he told Netflix's Tudum Nov. 7. "The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun."
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres in select theaters on Nov. 23 and will be available on Netflix a month later, on Dec. 23. In the meantime, you can watch the full trailer above.