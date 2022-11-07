Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend, Pitch Perfect Family and More Send Love After She Welcomes Baby

Rebel Wilson's immediate circle is coming right round to celebrate the birth of her baby girl.
The Bridesmaids actress announced on Nov. 7 that she recently she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce, via surrogate. After sharing her big news, Rebel received an outpouring of support in the comments section of her sweet Instagram post.
Rebel's Pitch Perfect co-star Chrissie Fit expressed her excitement, writing, "Royce! Auntie Chrissie loves you so much already! I can't wait go to Disneyland with this little princess!" Kelley Jakle, who also starred in the film series, added, "We love her and you so much!!!!" Meanwhile, the actress' girlfriend Ramona Agruma also shared her support, commenting with pink heart emojis.
The actress, 42, also received well wishes from director Michael Bay, who worked with Rebel on his 2013 film, Pain & Gain. "You teach her to be funny!" he wrote, adding, "Rebel you still are the funniest woman I've worked with! So happy for you and your new baby."
In her Nov. 7 announcement posted to her Instagram, Rebel shared a photo of her newborn, noting that her daughter was born within the past week.
"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she captioned the photo. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
As Rebel noted, the newest chapter in her life is one she's more than ecstatic to embark on.
"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable," she concluded. "I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."