The Future of Ryan Murphy's DAHMER - Monster & The Watcher Revealed

Ryan Murphy produced back-to-back hits for Netflix in 2022. Netflix has since confirmed that more episodes are coming for Monster and The Watcher, but it's not exactly what you expect.

Watch: How The Watcher Cast Was Instantly Hooked by True Story

Looks like Ryan Murphy is still on the case.

Following the smash successes that were Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer. While the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke streaming records for Netflix with 934 million hours viewed, Murphy's next two installments of Monster will move on from its season one subject, with the streamer noting they "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

Which historic monsters in particular? We'll have to wait to find out.

Of course, Monster wasn't the only hit Murphy brought to Netflix this year, as The Watcher, a dramatic re-telling of one family's real-life dream home turned nightmare—starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts—will officially get a second season.

"Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Head of Global TV, said in a statement, "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

For a status update on your other TV favorites, keep reading:

