E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Teases What to Expect From Her and Justin Sylvester

Watch : Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

It's time to welcome Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to the familE!.

The star is joining E! News as co-host alongside Justin Sylvester when the nightly broadcast returns to TV on Nov. 14, a moment she's still pinching herself over.

"This is honestly a dream job for me," Adrienne exclusively told E!. "E! News is hands down the gold standard of entertainment news and to be able to be a part of that legacy is such an honor. I'm like, 'Let's do this, let the good times roll!'"

And with Justin by her side, it'll be all good news, all the time.

"There's so much to look forward to," the mom to two-month-old son Ever with husband Israel Houghton said. "I had so many friends of mine be like you are going to have the time of your life. I love that he's passionate about bringing the news in a fun way and that's what this is going to be."