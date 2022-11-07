The Game Honors "Very Good Human" Aaron Carter With Heartfelt Story on 2005 Plane Encounter

Watch : Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block & More Stars React

The Game is paying tribute to Aaron Carter.

A day after the "I Want Candy" singer's rep confirmed to E! News that he passed away on Nov. 5, the rapper shared a touching story on social media about the time he and Aaron encountered each other while on a flight more than 17 years ago.

"It was mid year 2005 and I boarded a flight to New York with my now 19 year old son @harlemtaylorr & his mom @___aleska to do 106 & park and we were 1st class so we thought," Game captioned a picture of Aaron with his older brother Nick Carter on Instagram Nov. 6. "Turns out they over booked & we were one seat short & he was sitting across the isle & said ‘Hey, you guys have little man.. you can have my seat Game.'"

The "Eazy" rapper noted that at the time, he had just dropped his first album and "still wasn't sure" that everyone knew who he was.