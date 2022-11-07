Jessica Simpson Claps Back at "Destructive Noise" and "Opinionated Hate" From Critics

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

Jessica Simpson is standing up for herself.

After recently sparking conversation about her appearance online, the 42-year-old designer clapped back at her critics. "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she wrote in a Nov. 6 Instagram message alongside a video of herself singing "Party of One." The mom of three added, "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"

Jessica continued, "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."

Noting that she is "capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to," the singer went on to share a few of her noteworthy attributes.

"I am present. I am deeply inspired," she wrote. "I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people."