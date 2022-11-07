Jessica Simpson Claps Back at "Destructive Noise" and "Opinionated Hate" From Critics

Jessica Simpson is standing up for herself.
After recently sparking conversation about her appearance online, the 42-year-old designer clapped back at her critics. "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she wrote in a Nov. 6 Instagram message alongside a video of herself singing "Party of One." The mom of three added, "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"
Jessica continued, "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
Noting that she is "capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to," the singer went on to share a few of her noteworthy attributes.
"I am present. I am deeply inspired," she wrote. "I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people."
The Newlyweds alum went on to share how the video of herself singing was therapeutic and allowed her to reflect on the haters.
"After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart," she said, "I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general."
She continued, "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin' that I can promise you."
The Blonde Ambition star admitted that while she still faces her own insecurities, she's figured out a way to bring herself out of the negative mental health space.
"I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you," she said. "I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home."
Her lengthy note was finished by a piece of advice she gave her followers on how to remain happy.
"A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them," Jessica concluded. "Don't give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin' and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."