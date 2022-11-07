Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2023 Oscars

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o REACTS to Becoming a Meme After Oscars Slap

Three times the laughs.



For the 2023 Oscars, the Academy announced that Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to serve as the evening's host come next March. This wouldn't be the first time the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star has been the master of ceremonies for the big night, with the comedian previously hosting both the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, respectively.



"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel joked to Variety in a Nov. 7 statement. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."



Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang also gushed over their choice, adding, "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide."