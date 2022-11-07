Amy Schumer's 3-Year-Old Son Gene Hospitalized With RSV

Watch : Amy Schumer Welcomes Baby Boy

Amy Schumer's son is recovering at home after a health scare.

On Nov. 6, hours after taking the stage to host Saturday Night Live, the comedian shared that her and Chris Fisher's 3-year-old son Gene had been battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). "This was the hardest week of my life," Amy wrote on Instagram. "I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV."

"Shout out to all the parents going [through] this right now," Amy, who gave birth to Gene in May 2019, continued. "I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive."

Gene was discharged from the hospital and is feeling better, according to the Inside Amy Schumer star, who went on to further acknowledge the SNL team who had her back throughout the week.

"The reason this show is so fun to do isn't actually the performance or the show itself," she noted. "It's getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite."