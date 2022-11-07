Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage at London Concert

One day after the tragic death of Aaron Carter, the Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter, paid tribute to the late singer onstage in London.

By Ashley Joy Parker Nov 07, 2022 12:58 AMTags
MusicConcertsAaron CarterCelebritiesBackstreet BoysNick Carter
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter.

During the Backstreet Boys' Nov. 6 concert at the O2 Arena in London, the singer was visually emotional as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician onstage.

As seen in videos shared to social media, a big screen showed in memoriam images of Aaron during a performance of the boy band's latest single "No Place," which member Kevin Richardson explained "is very special to us because that song is about family."

"Everybody in here, we all grew up together," the singer told the crowd, as Nick stood beside him in tears. "We've been through highs and lows and ups and downs—we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love."

He continued, "Tonight we've got a little bit of heavy hearts. Because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him."

photos
Backstreet Boys' 2022 DNA World Tour

Each of the four other band members took turns hugging Nick as fans cheered on in support. Howie Dorough then dedicated their next song to Aaron, who he referred to as the group's "little brother."

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff and Others Pay Tribute to Singer

2

Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Ex Aaron Carter After His Death at 34

3

Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Son's Father Aaron Carter

One fan, Jon D Barker, shared his account of the concert with E! News, calling the event "very emotional."

"During their last single from DNA, the music video was playing on the top screen," Jon told E! News after the show. "The ending images of the video were the photos Nick had shared on Twitter recently to crowd applause, before the band took some time to talk about Aaron's passing and console Nick. Everyone was crying as you imagine."

Before his performance, Nick, 42, shared a message on Twitter and Instagram in memory of Aaron, saying his "heart has been broken."

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the siblings. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth."

On Nov. 5, Aaron's rep confirmed to E! News that the "Crush On You" singer had died at the age of 34. No cause of death has been revealed.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

In one of Aaron's last interviews, the former child star revealed he initially got into show business with the dream of following in Nick's famous footsteps. 

"I just wanted to be like my brother," he said on an August episode of the Brett Allan Show. "I wanted to do what he was doing because he would come home with all these stuffed animals. I remember very vividly all of these toys. He would bring back this stuff and have 'Nick' on it. So I wanted to become a singer at the age that I did for stuffed animals. Not money. I wanted my own toys."

He added, "Now I'm thinking about it, that's really why I wanted to do this."

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff and Others Pay Tribute to Singer

2

Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Ex Aaron Carter After His Death at 34

3

Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Son's Father Aaron Carter

4

Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage

5
Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

Latest News

Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage

Robert Downey Jr. Showcases His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Bundle in Gucci For Red Carpet Debut

Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer's Death

Aaron Carter Discussed Son, Sobriety & Nick Carter in Last Interviews

Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Ex Aaron Carter After His Death at 34