Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Bundle Up in Gucci While Making Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Rise and shine....and walk the red carpet.
Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
For their first red carpet appearance together, Billie and Jesse both rocked head-to-toe Gucci looks with "The Bad Guy" singer wearing a slinky crop top styled with a long skirt with a lace-trimmed slit, floor-length robe, platform slides, sheer gloves and an eye-mask on top of her head, that were all monogrammed in the luxury label's signature house print. As for The Neighbourhood frontman, he wore a silky loungewear set, including a button-up shirt and trousers in the same print, finished off with a pair of Gucci house slippers.
Completing their sleepy-time styles, the couple wrapped themselves up in an oversized Gucci blanket with the same pattern.
Billie, 20, and Jesse, 31, first sparked romance rumors after the two were spotted dining together at the Los Angeles vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13. Two days later, a TikTok user shared a clip of Billie, 20, and Jesse, 31, walking together (and briefly holding hands) while at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. The pair were also photographed packing on the PDA while out to dinner at the restaurant Lal Mirch on Oct. 19.
Billie made their relationship Instagram official on Oct. 31, sharing a series of pics from her Halloween celebrations, including one of her and Jesse dressed up as a baby and elderly man, respectively, seemingly poking fun at their age difference.
The Grammy winner captioned the post, "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. happy halloween."
Jesse previously dated model Devon Lee Carlson for six years until their split last year. Billie quietly dated rapper Brandon Quention Adams for nearly a year before splitting in 2019 and was most recently linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce. The actor—who was first spotted with the "Happier Than Ever" singer on weekend getaway to Santa Barbara, Calif. in April 2021—confirmed their breakup in May.
Billie previously spoke about trying to keep the details of her love life on lockdown, explaining she's learned about oversharing the hard way.
"I've had relationships and kept them private," she said during a September 2020 interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp. "And even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."