Nick Carter Breaks His Silence on Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter is grieving the loss of his brother Aaron Carter.

After the 34-year-old tragically passed away on Nov. 5, the Backstreet Boys member shared a message on Instagram. "My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote on Nov. 6. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," Nick continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."

Nick was on tour with his bandmates in Europe when the news broke about Aaron's passing, playing Westfalenhallen Dortmund in Germany the night before.

On Nov. 5, Aaron's rep had confirmed to E! News that the "Crush On You" singer had died. "It is with deepest regret," the musician's rep said, "to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA."