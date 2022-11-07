The Masked Singer: Find Out Which TV Heartthrob and NFL Star Got Sent Home on '90s Night

Grab your Pogs and put on your best flannel shirt—The Masked Singer took things back in time.
On the Nov. 6 episode of the singing competition series, the mystery celebrity contestants were tasked with celebrating the music of the '90s with performances that could have made even the dustiest Tamogatchi show some signs of life.
Up first, The Walrus made his debut with a rendition of "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors, which was preceded by a clue package that included screaming fans at a local mall, a cat named Jenny and the hint that Walrus was responsible for a very popular TV catchphrase.
Next, The Milkshake's clue package featured peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and references to Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. After, Milkshake impressed the crowd with his take on Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump On It."
Finally, The Lambs—a trio of singers in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—returned to the stage after advancing on the Oct. 26 episode. Their new clue was a film roll and clapperboard, followed by a performance of "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette.
After The Walrus received the fewest fan votes, he was forced to unmask. He was revealed to be actor Joey Lawrence, notorious for his catchphrase "Whoa!" on Blossom.
That left The Milkshake and The Lambs to duke it out in the Battle Royale, where they performed their unique interpretations of Haddaway's "What Is Love."
After the votes were tabulated, The Milkshake's sweet run came to an end and he was unmasked as former NFL running back and recording artist Le'Veon Bell. Though he's technically still an NFL free agent, Le'Veon has shifted into the music business in recent years, going by the stage name Juice—hence the orange juice clue.
With the victory, The Lambs advanced to the Masked Singer semifinals. They join The Harp, who advanced to the semis on the Oct. 5 episode.
Get ready for a whole new batch of contestants when The Masked Singer goes back to its original airtime, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For a full breakdown of this season's contestants and their clues, keep scrolling!